Nolensville ranks as Tennessee's fastest-growing city, among the top 10 nationwide

NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The fastest-growing city in Tennessee and one of the top 10 fastest-growing cities in the country is Nolensville, according to the latest research from Storage Cafe.

The small town's population surged by 163% from 2010 to 2023, Census Bureau data shows. Researchers found that this dramatic growth is largely driven by Nolensville's unique combination of big-city access and small-town atmosphere

"We were one of the only shops around here," said Holli Oglesby, the owner of The Village Antiques and Gifts on Nolensville Road.

While history remains important to Nolensville's identity, longtime locals like Oglesby have witnessed significant changes to the landscape.

"Everywhere you look and I go by, if I haven't been there in a while, I'm like, 'Oh there's another subdivision,'" Oglesby said.

Construction is booming across the area as frames of future buildings replace what were not too long ago fields and farms.

The rapid growth has brought challenges along with opportunities.

"And traffic is terrible at times," Oglesby said.

Despite growing pains, real estate professionals highlight the area's appeal.

"It's lovely out here. You typically get a bigger lot, more house, incredible schools," said Shannon Barber with Wilson Group Real Estate.

The current housing market reflects Nolensville's desirability. Single-family homes sold for an average of $823,250 in April, according to Greater Nashville Realtors. Barber showed us a 3,300 square foot home currently listed for just under $1.1 million.

"You really don't have to leave if you don't want to," the realtor said as she toured us around the house 30 miles from downtown Nashville.

The area's average household income of $170,000 ranks among Tennessee's highest.

Spring Hill also made Storage Cafe's list, ranking 57th among the fastest-growing cities nationwide. Its population nearly doubled between 2010 and 2023, growing from 29,000 to more than 57,000 residents.

