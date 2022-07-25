Non-profit Creative Girls Rock collecting 10,000 backpacks to give to families

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Creative Girls Rock, a local non-profit, is making sure students have all their essential school supplies before heading back to the classroom.

The group is hosting a back-to-school-bash supply drive, and is on a mission to collect 10,000 backpacks filled with supplies.

So far 8,000 backpacks have been collected. In the past, more than 1,000 families have benefited from the program.

But this year, due to inflation organizers say the goal is to double or triple that number.

"It's just hard on families. It's hard on pretty much all the school districts as well. So being a resource and an organization to provide these resources for our families is definitely crucial and its a priority for us, for Creative Girls Rock," founder of Creative Girls Rock, Charmin Bates said.

The group will be distributing the backpacks at different locations across the city.

On August 7th, they'll hold a "Back to School Bash" celebration at Elizabeth Park from 12 to 4pm.

If you would like to help donate school supplies, you can find more information HERE.

