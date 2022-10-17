Non-profit helping brides-to-be save big money on their wedding dress

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — The bride's dress is probably one of the most expensive parts of any wedding.

On Sunday, the Murfreesboro based non-profit, Archie's Promise helped dozens of brides-to-be save big on their gowns.

Dresses in all kinds of styles were up for grabs during the wedding dress sale fundraiser.

"The prices online are astronomical, so to be able to come and find an affordable wedding dress today just really took the burden off their shoulders," founder, Claressa Ham, said.

With record-high inflation Jam said lots of brides were looking to find a deal.

"You should be able to feel beautiful without spending thousands or hundreds of dollars," she said.

Ham started the non-profit in 2009 and has been helping people look and feel their best since then.

"We take in gently and used formal wear and then we resell it at the Archie and Idalene Formal Shoppe that we have here in Murfreesboro and we resell it at an affordable price so that young women can come in and shop for their prom, their wedding, if they're in a special event such as graduation or they just need some special attire," Ham said.

If you weren't able to catch the savings this time around there will be other opportunities.

"We'll try to have another one of these type of events in the next few months or next year," Ham said.

The non profit says it's all about giving clothes a second life, preventing them from entering the land fill and helping people build up their confidence in the process.

If you would like to help Archie's Promise by donating formal or business wear, you can learn more HERE.