Non-profit Nashville Software School celebrates its 10th anniversary

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A local non-profit is celebrating a decade of preparing students for careers in tech.

Nashville Software School was founded in 2012 with the goal of helping Nashville residents land jobs in technology through different software bootcamps.

Since then, 2,000 students have graduated from the program. More than half of the graduates come from backgrounds underrepresented in the field.

After graduation about 90 percent of students are able to land tech careers.

John Wark, the founder and CEO of Nashville Software School, said the non-profit has been able to grow thanks to the boom in tech in the city.

"With everything that's happened in the last 4 to 5 years, we've been able to ride the growth, so as there are more and more jobs in Nashville, we've been able to grow to accept more and more students," he said.

The non-profit offers a variety of different programs ranging from 3 weeks to 12 months.