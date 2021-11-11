Nonprofit Justice Industries offers second chances to those struggling for opportunity

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Life can be tough if you've served time or lived on the streets. It's not easy to get a job or even an opportunity, but one Middle Tennessee nonprofit is all about second chances.

Justice Industries offers a job to people struggling to get an opportunity. The nonprofit will come to your home and wash your car, and even added a new venture this year — employees will come and recycle your glass. Many of their workers have been homeless or served time.

The organization has been in business for five years.

Justice Industries says some of its top employees were veterans, and everyone at Justice Industries celebrates when one of the crew moves on to another job.