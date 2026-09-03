Nonprofit provides free laundry services to help lighten the load

MADISON, Tenn. (WTVF) — One nonprofit is doing its part to provide clean clothes to the community.

Current Initiatives Laundry Project was created to give families the ease of not having to choose between bills and clean clothing.

"A lot of families are choosing between either buying groceries or washing clothes. 9 times out of 10, food is obviously gonna win that battle. So they sacrifice washing their clothes, washing their kids' clothes. And we wanna alleviate that burden," explained project founder Jason Sowell.

Sowell said the idea, born in Florida, has spread to 22 states, including Tennessee. They partner with laundromats to provide free laundry services around the state quarterly.

"Any customer walking in the door, laundry is free to them," he said. "We've got soap and supplies. And basically what we say is we're here to deal soap and hope for families."

Christina Keith, who was doing laundry for four kids and her partner, said it relieved a bit of stress.

"Household of six, it's a lot. It's a lot. It's a lot. It's very stressful," she said. "Of course, it surprised me. You don't expect to go wash clothes and then, surprise! There's free laundry day!"

Wednesday's free laundry day at the Wash House in Madison was possible thanks to a Helper Grant from the Nashville Predators.

"It's just, go have at it. We trust you guys; however you see fit to spend this to help people, go do it," explained Nashville Predators radio announcer Max Herz, who was volunteering Wednesday. "It's amazing how generous our fans are, and it goes to so many great things."

"It's definitely a surprise, but something I wouldn't take for granted at all," concluded Keith. "And with this opportunity here, of course it saves money for groceries, gas, bills, all of the other expenses."

The Nashville Predators Foundation distributed over $850,000 in Helper Grants to 199 Middle Tennessee nonprofits, including this one.

If you're interested in volunteering or taking advantage of the next free laundry day, you can visit the Current Initiatives website.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.