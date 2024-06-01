Nonprofit wants to help Bellevue community after Red Caboose park shooting

BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two days ago, a teenager shot two other teens in a popular Bellevue Park.

A 13-year-old boy died, and his 16-year-old sister was injured. Her mother tells NewsChannel 5 she is going into surgery Friday night.

While the 15-year-old at fault has been charged with criminal homicide and attempted criminal homicide, the community still needs healing.

Jeannie Ingram runs Tapestries Counseling Center, a nonprofit in Bellevue focused on counseling for those who may not otherwise be able to get it.

She says it's hurtful, shocking moments like these when we can really benefit from talking to one another.

That's why she hosted a gathering Friday, so the community could talk and grieve together.

"You meet people where they are in that moment, whether they are in overwhelming pain or whether they are stoic," Ingram said.

"There's so much we can't control in this world and it feels out of control," she said. "We can't say that it didn't happen, we can't deny that it happened. Certainly wish we could but we can't go back and change what happened. So what we learn to do is articulate and integrate what happened and how we feel about it."

"This is one of those situations — we see them with school shootings and things of that nature — that really can throw people off completely," added Andrew Coulton, who was at Red Caboose Park Friday.

"It's shocking, I'm still processing it to be honest," he added, while emphasizing the importance of mental health after an instance like this.

Ingram says if you feel like this shooting has deeply affected you, you can reach out to Tapestries Counseling Center and get help.