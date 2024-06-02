North block of Second Avenue downtown to reopen to traffic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Part of Second Avenue downtown will reopen to traffic Monday.

The street has been under construction ever since the Christmas Day bombing in 2020 destroyed or damaged so much along that stretch.

At 10:30 a.m. the city will open the North Block of Second Avenue between Church Street and Union Street.

Construction to rebuild Second Avenue began last May and the goal is to make the street even better.

MDHA said the re-opened block includes new, wider sidewalks paved with bricks, better street lights, a new pedestrian crossing mid-block, and pretty landscaping with new planters. This is a taste of what opening the rest of the street will look like.

This will be a big step for businesses on Second Avenue who have been urging people to come visit with the "Turn the Corner" campaign launched earlier this year. Despite construction still being in place on the south side of the street, local businesses want to remind people they are open.