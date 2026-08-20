North Carolina man charged in crash that killed 2 Milligan University cyclists

CARTER CO., Tenn. (WTVF) — A man from North Carolina is facing charges for his role in the crash that killed two Milligan University cyclists on Wednesday.

John Alexander Benfield is charged with two counts of reckless vehicular homicide and five counts of reckless aggravated assault after court documents say he did not apply his brakes or take evasive action to avoid the crash that killed Haylan Engdahl and Brayden Rogers and injured several others.

The investigator who wrote the report said that Benfield was "traveling at a distance and/or manner that did not allow him sufficient time or distance to perceive and react to the roadway conditions.

Benfield was in court on Thursday where the judge increased his bond from $150,000 to $300,000.