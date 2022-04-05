North Nashville church holds District Attorney candidate forum

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's a big job in our growing city: The District Attorney. That person makes the final call about what cases get charged in Nashville.

Current D.A. Glenn Funk faces two challengers in next month's Democratic primary.

The three attended a forum at the Jefferson Street Missionary Baptist Church Monday night.

Current district attorney Glenn Funk pointed to lower jail rates for non-violent offenders, and a drop in jail time for people driving with revoked licenses.

"Criminal justice reform didn't really enter the national consciousness until 2018-20, but we were already doing it in 2014, we were ahead of the curve because we had elected someone with a background as both a prosecutor and a criminal defense attorney," Funk said.

But former federal prosecutor Sara Beth Myers said the system is still broken.

"I'm not talking about a band-aid or picking cases for the news, I am talking about real systems change. Doing the first criminal justice audit," Myers said.

Myers has previously criticized Funk of attempting to "grab headlines" for prosecuting former Vanderbilt nurse Radonda Vaught for the death of a patient under her care. A jury convicted Vaught, but Myers says she wouldn't have criminally prosecuted her for what she said was a medical mistake.

Another challenger, former Assistant D.A. Danielle Nellis, took issue with Funk saying he wouldn't prosecute small amounts of marijuana and bathroom signage bills he calls trans-phobic, because the state legislature then passed a law calling for temporary D.A. replacements when district attorneys refuse to enforce state laws.

"I believe it's dangerous to make promises regarding legislation as a D.A. here in Nashville where we have seen a legislature makes decisions often adverse to our attempts to move forward," Harris said.

Early voting for the May 3 primary starts next Wednesday.

