North Nashville road plagued by illegal dumping despite signs

The road in North Nashville is starting to look more like a dumpsite, with piles of trash and debris scattered along Ewing Creek Lane, just off Brick Church Pike.

"I don't like it's so close to all the nature here, and who knows what they're dumping," Marnie Hudson said.

Out there, you can find almost anything dumped in multiple piles.

"I saw mattresses, bicycles, just shopping carts full of cardboard, metal and things," Hudson said.

Hudson, who works nearby, said this road has looked like a dumpsite for more than a year, despite several posted signs saying "No Dumping" and warnings that the property is under video surveillance with violators to be prosecuted.

"I've seen people open the back of their trunk and pull all sorts of things in. I guess they're going to re-purpose or take it for scrap metal," Hudson said.

A viewer reached out about the illegal dumping, saying she has filed several complaints with HUB Nashville but has not seen any change in recent weeks. Hudson confirmed she has not seen improvements either.

"I think it's not a priority for the city to pick the dump site things, but I think people are probably moving, and they don't want to take everything to Goodwill. They'd just rather drop it off," Hudson said.

A Nashville Department of Transportation spokesperson said they have a recurring problem with illegal dumping in this area and that crews often clean it.

The site also sits near a creek, raising environmental concerns. Ryan Jackwood, the science director at Harpeth Conservancy, warned that illegal dumping can lead to negative impacts on environmental and public health.

"Illegally dumping waste near our rivers can cause water pollution issues, harm our aquatic wildlife, and possibly lead to negative impacts to environmental and public health. The quality of our rivers depends on how we treat the surrounding landscape," Jackwood said.

Hudson hopes this eyesore does not sit here much longer and that people begin disposing of their items properly. She does not want this area to be known for being trashy.

"I think people think as long as no one is there to see it happen that it's not a problem," Hudson said.

Residents can report litter and illegal dumping at hubNashville or by calling 311.

This story was reported on-air by Aaron Cantrell and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.