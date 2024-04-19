'Not completely, completely done' Analysis on if the Governor's school voucher plan can still pass this year.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Governor Bill Lee made it clear — school choice is his top legislative priority this year. But the bill has hit a roadblock, as the House and Senate struggle to agree on how to implement the sweeping change.

Earlier this week, NewsChannel 5 caught lawmakers entering a closed-door meeting with Governor Bill Lee about striking a deal on the voucher plan, but the impasse wasn't broken. By Monday evening, we were able to report that the voucher plan was on life support. So, what's the prognosis now?

"The Education Freedom Act is still being discussed between the House and the Senate," declared Rep. William Lamberth, R-Portland, and House Majority Leader. "We’re continuing to talk to our members, continuing to talk to the Senate."

"It’s not going to be over until the Governor says it’s over, technically," explained Speaker Cameron Sexton. R-Crossville. "When the Governor says okay, we’re done, we’ve had enough, then it will be over."

There have been some signs of life over in the Senate. Thursday; the state database noted that 17 new co-sponsors signed onto the Senate version. That's enough votes to pass their version of the plan in the upper chamber. "I think they’re basically saying to the House, look, we’re pretty united over here. We’ve got the votes and support to pass this -- you need to do what we’re going to do or we won’t pass anything," Pat Nolan, who serves as NewsChannel 5's Political Analyst said. "There does seem to be a chance, although a slim one, that something could still get worked out."

But to become law, the Senate and House would have to agree on the same version. According to one lawmaker Friday, discussions are continuing over the weekend via text, emails, and phone calls — but notably not in person. "Maybe you can do that by texts, or emails or telephone calls, but usually you’ve got to get face to face on something like that," Nolan expalined.

Pat thinks that means the chances are slim that this bill actually passes, but notes that nothing is truly final until the last gavel falls. "That it’s not completely done until they're gone, but at this point, they’re just poking around to see if there’s something they could make that would be different," he said.

Parliamentary Tricks?

Thursday, during a House floor session, there was speculation and reporting that a few members of the House may have been trying to use some parliamentary maneuvering to amend another bill in order to pass school choice. House leadership insisted they had nothing to do with any schemes and that won't happen on their watch. "Nobody’s going to pull some parliamentary trick on the floor to try to add something on," Lamberth said.

"Let’s just be more clear. On that bill that’s in Sub Finance that has choice on it, that was the only bill that will have choice on it," Sexton said.

Special Session?

There's also been rumblings up at the Capitol that Governor Bill Lee could be considering another special session, geared towards passing school choice. "I’ve not heard any conversation on that. I’ve not heard it kicked around by anybody. The Governor never said anything to me on that even remotely. We’re still working on the regular session," said Lamberth.

Sexton added, that while the Governor has the power to do so, it would be highly unlikely during an election year. All of the House and a good chunk of the Senate will have to face re-election this year as their terms expire.