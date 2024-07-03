'Not everybody loves fireworks': Psychologist shares how veterans with PTSD can cope this Fourth of July

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Many of us love the see the "rockets red glare," but for some military veterans, it's the "bombs bursting in air" part that can be problematic.

Dr. Amy Owen with Tennessee Valley Healthcare System is a psychologist for the Department of Veterans Affairs. She said fireworks triggering trauma in the veterans community is very common, especially for those who experienced trauma during a combat mission.

"Often because the fireworks can remind them of explosives, mortar attacks, firefights, things of that nature," said Dr. Owen. "Allowing yourself to feel what you’re feeling is most helpful. To not be too critical of yourself, it’s nothing to be embarrassed about."

Dr. Owen said the actual fireworks shows aren't bad because they're pre-planned, publicized and avoidable. It's the backyard fireworks where problems can really arise, especially those neighbors who set off pyrotechnics late into the night or well after the Fourth.

"It’s when it’s unexpected and very loud, when it can often be really triggering and increase anxiety," she said. "Being respectful and mindful that not everybody loves fireworks to go on forever and ever."

Owen tells many of her patients to talk to their neighbors and see if they can get advance notice of when they're about to set them off. If that's not possible, she has some tips.

"You might want to use something to cover your ears, be it headphones or those small foam earplugs," said Owen. "If the light from the explosions from the fireworks is setting someone off, you could close your blinds, use an eye mask, something of that nature to reduce the sensory load."

She said for someone experiencing a panic attack, they should try to remind themselves where they are.

"Keeping yourself grounded in the present such as noticing what’s around you. Maybe feel the chair you’re sitting in," she said.

Those tips may get you through the weekend. But she also wants veterans to know there are long-term solutions too.

"Folks can take control of those memories and start facing them with the help of a provider and working through and processing their emotions and beliefs. And we find doing so, helps to reduce the PTSD symptoms," said Owen.

She doesn't recommend veterans try to self-isolate or self-medicate with alcohol.

"It actually makes the problems much, much worse, and again in the long term, it’s not going to be as beneficial as getting treatment," she said.

Her hope is everyone in the land of the free can enjoy the Fourth, especially the brave.