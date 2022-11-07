NoTax4Nash class action suit will give $212 per person to 3,000 Nashvillians

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It’s not the Powerball jackpot, but nearly 3,000 people in Nashville are getting a pretty big payday.

In July, NewsChannel 5 reported on the opportunity to join the class action lawsuit against NoTax4Nash — an effort to recall Mayor John Cooper in 2020 — for automatically dialing thousands of Nashville voters with a recorded message, an alleged violation of the Federal Telephone Consumer Protection Act.

As part of the settlement, NoTax4Nash denied any wrongdoing, but the group agreed to put up more than $1 million as part of a class-action settlement fund for voters in Nashville who attested they received one of those robocalls.

John Spragens is one of the attorneys administering the class-action lawsuit. He says 2,946 people signed up.

Spragens says payments from that fund are now beginning to arrive in those nearly 3,000 bank accounts, and it isn’t chump change: $212.17 for every person who signed up.