Notes Live amphitheater project near hospital approved by Murfreesboro City Council

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — After failing in one City Council vote, the Notes Live amphitheater project, planned for a spot in Murfreesboro near the St. Thomas hospital, has been approved in the most recent Council vote.

The Council voted on Wednesday to approve the finalized development agreement with Notes Live Inc. for the new live entertainment campus to be built at the southeast corner of Medical Center Parkway and Gateway Boulevard in Murfreesboro.

An attached Bourbon Brothers and Boot Barn Hall is estimated to take 18 months while the amphitheater is expected to take 20 to 24 months after design approval by the Planning Commission and Council.

“We are excited to finalize the agreement for the high-quality entertainment venture featuring live music in both indoor and outdoor settings,” said Mayor Shane McFarland. “The public-private partnership will add an attractive amenity to our City and elevate Murfreesboro in the Nashville music scene. On behalf of the City Council, I thank Notes Live for making this substantial investment. We can’t wait to see construction and live performances get underway along with necessary infrastructure enhancements to Medical Center Parkway.”

The development agreement calls for some off-site infrastructure improvements as well, including the extension of Gateway Boulevard to Robert Rose Drive and a connection to traffic signals on Warren Street near Fire Station 4. The extension project received unanimous Council approval on July 21.

The City and Council have also identified the need to expand Medical Center Parkway to improve traffic flow, with a three-phase road-widening project beginning in early 2023. This approximately $26 million infrastructure improvement is independent of the Notes Live Project and could be completed by 2026-2027.

Phase 1 would widen Medical Center Pkwy from I-24 to Thompson Lane (2023-2024). Phase 2 would widen Medical Center from Thompson Lane to The Fountains (2024-2025). Phase 3 would widen Medical Center Pkwy from The Fountains to Broad Street (2025-2026).

The agreed improvements will, in total, include additional signals, median reconstruction, sidewalk, streetlights, drainage, irrigation and necessary utilities.

Watch a video of the planned Notes Live Murfreesboro live music campus at this link.