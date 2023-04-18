NRA calls for opposition of possible Tennessee Red Flag Law

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Weeks after The Covenant School shooting, the National Rifle Association released a statement regarding the possibility of red flag law in Tennessee.

Governor Bill Lee called on the legislature to pass a red flag law during a pressconference at the Midtown Hills Precinct on Tuesday, April 10.

The bill proposal calls for an order of protection to keep guns out of the hands of people who are a threat to themselves or others. Similar legislation already exists in nineteen states.

Several protests in support of red flag laws have taken place over the last few weeks at the state's capitol. Protesters took caskets to the capitol on Monday during a 'Moral Monday' protest.

In the statement released Tuesday, the NRA called the potential legislation an act of "flow motion", saying that such bills are moving at an alarming pace, calling them a "serious risk" to Second Amendment rights.

