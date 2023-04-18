Watch Now
News

Actions

NRA calls for opposition of possible Tennessee Red Flag Law

Legal battle over NRA lawsuit could go on for year or two, law professor says
Tim Sharp/AP
An NRA sign is seen outside the track between turns three and four as drivers practice for the NASCAR Sprint Cup series NRA 500 auto race at Texas Motor Speedway, Friday April 12, 2013, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Tim Sharp)
Legal battle over NRA lawsuit could go on for year or two, law professor says
Posted at 11:47 AM, Apr 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-18 12:53:39-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Weeks after The Covenant School shooting, the National Rifle Association released a statement regarding the possibility of red flag law in Tennessee.

Governor Bill Lee called on the legislature to pass a red flag law during a pressconference at the Midtown Hills Precinct on Tuesday, April 10.

The bill proposal calls for an order of protection to keep guns out of the hands of people who are a threat to themselves or others. Similar legislation already exists in nineteen states.

Several protests in support of red flag laws have taken place over the last few weeks at the state's capitol. Protesters took caskets to the capitol on Monday during a 'Moral Monday' protest.

In the statement released Tuesday, the NRA called the potential legislation an act of "flow motion", saying that such bills are moving at an alarming pace, calling them a "serious risk" to Second Amendment rights.

To read the full statement from the NRA, visit their website.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap