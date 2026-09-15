NTSB: Pickup struck Milligan cycling team from behind in fatal Carter Co. crash

CARTER CO., Tenn. (WTVF) — A pickup truck struck a group of Milligan University cyclists from behind in a Carter County crash that killed two riders and seriously injured five others, according to preliminary findings released Tuesday by the National Transportation Safety Board.

The crash happened around 9 a.m. Aug. 19 on U.S. Route 19E near Hampton.

According to the NTSB, a group of 10 cyclists from the Milligan University cycling team was traveling south in the right lane during a training ride. The cyclists were riding two abreast.

A 2003 Subaru Baja pickup truck, occupied only by its driver, was also traveling south in the right lane.

Shortly after the cyclists passed the intersection of U.S. 19E and Simmerly Creek Road, the NTSB said the pickup overtook the group from behind, struck the cyclists and continued through the group before stopping along the edge of the highway.

Two cyclists suffered fatal injuries. Five others were seriously injured, two sustained minor injuries and one was not hurt. The pickup truck driver suffered minor injuries.

The NTSB said the speed limit in the area was 55 mph and the Tennessee Department of Transportation designated that stretch of U.S. 19E as a bicycle route.

Weather was clear, the crash happened during daylight hours and the roadway was dry.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is participating in the NTSB investigation.

The NTSB said all aspects of the crash remain under investigation as officials work to determine the probable cause and identify possible safety recommendations.