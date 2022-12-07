Number of guns stolen from vehicles keeps climbing in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It is a problem that is continually addressed, but it's not getting any better.

Guns are being stolen from vehicles all around Nashville and the number so far this year has officially passed last year's total.

In total this year 1,306 guns were taken from vehicles. By the end of last year, that number was one less at 1,305.

NewsChannel 5 previously reported police teamed up with downtown businesses this year to spread the word about keeping your weapons secure. They put out QR codes showing data and video from Police Chief John Drake stating why you should secure your gun.

"More than 70% of all guns reported stolen in 2022 (1,833) were taken from vehicles. Last week, 29 guns were stolen from cars and trucks," MNPD said in a statement.

Tips from police are simple: lock your cars, secure your items and take your keys.

"Going hand in hand with vehicle burglaries is vehicle theft. A review of last week’s stolen vehicle reports in Nashville shows that 56% of the automobiles taken (32 of 57) were easy targets because the keys were left inside or made available to thieves," MNPD said.