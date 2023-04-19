NWS issues warning for fire watch in Middle Tennessee until Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Many have enjoyed being outdoors the last couple of days across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky thanks to the beautiful, spring weather. But, the dry conditions with low humidity also can make for dangerous fire conditions.

Low humidity already in place, and with southerly winds expected to pick up to 10-15 mph Thursday with gusts around 30mph, has prompted the National Weather Service in Nashville to issue a Fire Weather Watch late Thursday morning through Thursday evening for all of Middle Tennessee and pieces of Southern Kentucky.

WTVF

If you are a smoker, it is strongly advised to make sure the cigarette is completely out before discarding it. Farmers, construction crews, and anyone who would do a controlled burn are asked to avoid doing so Thursday.