Officers use deadly force for the second time in 24 hours

Posted at 9:32 PM, Nov 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-12 23:35:17-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For the second time in 24 hours, a police officer uses deadly force in an incident in Nashville.

According the Metro Nashville Police Department dispatch, officers responded to the 8000 block of River Road Pike around 4:45 Saturday afternoon. According to the Metro Nashville Community Oversight Board, two officers were involved in the incident that left an unidentified man dead. Hours later Metro Police confirmed the fatal shooting, adding the man involved charged at officers with a knife and Taser use was unsuccessful.

A portion of River Road Pike is closed Saturday night while authorities investigate.

The Community Oversight Board investigates and addresses police accountability and transparency. The Board confirms its Executive Director Jill Fitcheard and Investigator Vernon Johnson are on the scene.

This is the second time in less than 24 hours MNPD has been involved in a deadly shooting. According to MNPD, three Metro Police officers fired at a man after he entered a closed crime scene and started shooting at them.

TBI reports that while the individual was shot and died at the scene, none of the officers involved received injuries.

