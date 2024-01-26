'Oh man, I love it!' Lynnville gets flooded with donated drinking water

LYNNVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We know many of you saw the story from NewsChannel 5's Hannah McDonald earlier this week in the small town of Lynnville where they were without water for days after the bitter cold last week.

That's why we wanted to follow through and check back in with the folks in Lynnville to let you know how they're doing now.

On Thursday, the town was still without running water, but they had a deluge of donations of drinking water ready to hand out.

"People just started flooding us with water, and our churches around here brought in water," said Sandy White, wife of Mayor Robert White. "We've given away hundreds of cases of water."

"Oh man, I love it!" said Mayor White. "You just don't know how grateful we are that people in the community have donated, it's just great!"

The mayor hopes the town's running water will be back on by the end of the weekend. But until then, the small town is left with nearly 20,000 bottles of donated water, and a lesson:

"I have learned that we're stronger than we look," Sandy White said.

"When times get bad, our community pulls together," Mayor White said.