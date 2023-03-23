Watch Now
Old No. 7 vs. Old 'No. 2': SCOTUS 'poop humor' case pits Jack Daniel's against dog toy company

Toby Talbot/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2011, file photo, bottles of Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey line the shelves of a liquor outlet in Montpelier, Vt. Spirits maker Brown-Forman Corp. said Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2016, its first-quarter net income fell 7 percent as challenging foreign exchange conditions hampered its performance in emerging overseas markets and the loss of its Southern Comfort brand cut into overall sales. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File)
Posted at 9:25 PM, Mar 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-22 22:25:01-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Tennessee whiskey giant is fighting back against a doggie chew toy in the highest court in the land.

Jack Daniel's claims the company VIP Products infringed on it's trademark when it created a Silly Squeakers chew toy named "Bad Spaniels."

The legal battle led all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court, which will decide if the bottle is protected by trademark or if it's a parody protected by free expression.

Reading the toy label closely, instead of promising 40% alcohol by volume, the toy label promises "43% poo by volume, 100% smelly."

Jack Daniel's has said in part that it appreciates a good joke as much as anyone, but doesn’t want it's consumers to be confused or associating its fine whiskey with dog poop.

The court won't make a decision in the case until later.

