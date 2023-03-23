Old No. 7 vs. Old 'No. 2': SCOTUS 'poop humor' case pits Jack Daniel's against dog toy company

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Tennessee whiskey giant is fighting back against a doggie chew toy in the highest court in the land.

Jack Daniel's claims the company VIP Products infringed on it's trademark when it created a Silly Squeakers chew toy named "Bad Spaniels."

The legal battle led all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court, which will decide if the bottle is protected by trademark or if it's a parody protected by free expression.

Reading the toy label closely, instead of promising 40% alcohol by volume, the toy label promises "43% poo by volume, 100% smelly."

Jack Daniel's has said in part that it appreciates a good joke as much as anyone, but doesn’t want it's consumers to be confused or associating its fine whiskey with dog poop.

The court won't make a decision in the case until later.