On Nashville power: 36K are still without due to weather, equipment failure

Posted at 3:48 PM, Dec 23, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In an update mid-Friday afternoon, at least 36,000 Nashville homes were still without power, according to Nashville Electric Service officials.

Those in the Cane Ridge had one of the largest outages, with thousands of homes without power due to an equipment failure. Power should be restored around 4:30 p.m. in that area, said Jack Baxter, with NES Operations.

"This is scattered system-wide and it's a lot of small outages, too," Baxter said. "We have crews working the smallest outages simultaneously to work both ends. We have people working with smaller outages along with bigger ones. The largest will be restored first. Ice damage is the worst for our systems. It makes it hazardous for our employees. To look on the bright side, at least we didn't have a lot of ice with this."

Baxter went on to explain the rolling blackouts in the city that last two hours. He said the decision was split-second and had to be made to prevent widespread failures across the Tennessee Valley Authority, which is where Nashville gets its electricity. He said there wasn't a way to inform customers before because of the timing nature of the decision and TVA's notification it needed to happen.

"It worked as it should have today," Baxter said. "It's not something we want to do and it's necessary. TVA has rolled that step back. At this point, there's no indication they will need that again."

TVA has voluntary guidance for customers to refrain from using big power items and turning down thermostats a couple of degrees to help conserve energy.

