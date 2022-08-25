Watch Now
On the first day of school, these Franklin students helped save their teacher's life

Saving a life isn't on the class schedule for most students on their first day back. But for a group of high school seniors, it was a situation they were confronted with hours into the school year.
Posted at 10:19 PM, Aug 24, 2022
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF)  — The first day of school is full of excitement and nerves, but for a group of four friends at Centennial High School, the start of senior year is a day they'll always remember.

Immanuel Barr, Ellen Grayson, Spencer King and Drew Osteen all jumped into action when they realized their teacher was having a seizure.

"A staff member here had a medical emergency, and which luckily, all three of us and another student and were able to get him the medical attention that he needed," Osteen said.

Immanuel Barr said he just happened to be at the right place at the right time.

"I noticed as I was about to grab a marker and start writing stuff. I looked out of the corner of my eye, and I saw our instructor seize up, take a few steps back, and then start to lurch backward. No thoughts just pure reaction I caught our instructor," he said.

Ellen Grayson said she was running on instinct, and knew to call for help immediately.

"I didn't even realize I was running. I just took off. It was just kind of like that," she said.

The students credit their quick actions to the skills learned during the JROTC program. They said their training kicked in and it helped save their teacher's life.

The students and a teacher that also helped during the emergency were honored for their courage during the most recent Franklin Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting.

While being recognized has been a nice surprise, the group of friends said the best gift would be to see their teacher back in the classroom soon.

