Census Bureau names Spring Hill, Tenn. in top 10 cities for population growth

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WTVF) — Middle Tennessee is an area that is constantly growing and according to the United States Census Bureau, one city in the region was among the top for population growth — and it's not Nashville.

Spring Hill was named the tenth fastest-growing city in the nation between 2020 and 2021.

The bureau said the fastest growing cities remain in the south and over in the west. Spring hill is the only Tennessee city that made the top ten for population growth nationwide.

For context, the bureau looked at a single year at places with populations of more than 50,000 at the start.

It ran from July 1, 2020, to July 1, 2021.

In that time frame, Spring hill had a 5.4% increase. In 2021 they had a population of 53,339.

The top spot went to Georgetown, Texas. Cities ahead of Spring Hill when it comes to growth were in Florida, Arizona and Texas.