Community input will help determine new amenities at old Global Mall at the Crossings site

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — City leaders need your help to decide what to bring to the old Global Mall at the Crossings in Antioch.

April 19, Metro bought the site, previously called Hickory Hollow Mall, for $46 million.

Since then, Councilwoman Joy Styles has been hosting a series of community meetings to get feedback and input from the public. Wednesday’s meeting will focus on transportation.

The planning process is expected to take 4-6 months to determine what's going on the site and to figure out how it all works together.

Part of the property will be dedicated to establishing a permanent arts space called the Antioch Performing Arts Center, which will host programs including dance, visual arts and theatre.

“We get to bring arts to our kids. Many of our kids are not going downtown. They're not going to TPAC. They're not going to National Ballet," Styles said. "Now, we have an opportunity to bring those entities out to the southeast and expose our kids to art in a whole new way.”

Vanderbilt University Medical Center also signed a letter of intent to negotiate a long-term lease of at least 600,000 square feet for healthcare-related services.

And KIPP Nashville will open a school in the former Macy's.

Styles thinks everything on the site must be beneficial to the community and able to coexist.

In previous meetings, people have brought up the idea to build co-working spaces for nonprofits and the need for daycare/aftercare for children.

“We're going to be providing a new generation with new memories. We need to come together as a community, recognizing what our current needs are, but also understanding what the needs for this area in the future are going to be. We are in a state of transition, and we want to be able to give to those that are here, because this is our community, and we know what we need, but we also want to build towards the future, which is responsible,” Styles said.

The meeting is taking place at the Southeast Community Center from 6-8 p.m.

Guests will include Provident Developers on a proposed project on Crossings Blvd, President of WeGo Steve Bland and John Houghton and Kathleen Kemezis of Metro’s Planning Department.

