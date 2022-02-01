Developer wants to demolish six Music Row homes to build an apartment complex

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On the row that made country music famous, lately it's more of a roar.

You can find constant construction on Nashville's historic Music Row — as high rises go up and other longstanding landmarks come down.

"We’re losing Music Row, Music Row is dying in that regard," said Charlotte Ladd, a Music Row resident.

That's why Ladd is so concerned with the latest construction proposal. Houses at 1029, 1031, 1101, 1103, 1105 and 1107 17th Avenue South have all been purchased and are slated for demolition.

According to documents on Metro's website, St. Louis-based developer Ridgehouse Capital wants to build a seven story apartment complex, featuring 196 apartments, an underground parking deck and a swimming pool.

"It’s really ugly," said Ladd, as she looks at the rendering. "I just weep for Music Row."

For all of that to fit into this development, Ridgehouse has asked the Metro Board of Zoning Appeals to give them a waiver to extend the structure beyond the current easement of 20 feet, to about 5 feet from the back alley behind 17th Avenue South.

As a row resident, Ladd is worried it'll make this already narrow back alley even more dangerous.

"We would have this much leeway to get the heck out of the way if someone is coming from another direction. Like an ambulance, or like a garbage truck, or like your neighbor, or like 196 new neighbors," said Ladd.

It appears the developer's effort to get a waiver for that easement has been denied but Ridgehouse Capital can still appeal.

In her mind, the greater danger is losing the rich character that defines Music Row. "Surely there must be some way to preserve the character of this neighborhood, because it’s really, it’s wonderful and it’s disappearing and we’ll never get it back," she said.

Charlotte and her husband are considering hiring an attorney to see if there's a legal way they can stop this project. They're also urging their neighbors to reach out to their Metro Councilmembers.

NewsChannel 5 reached out to Ridgehouse Capital for this story, but so far, we haven't heart back.

