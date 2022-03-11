Highly anticipated 'Nashville Yards' project to add on-site clinic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Another health care option is coming to downtown Nashville. Ascension Saint Thomas will be adding an on-site clinic to the Nashville Yards project as its official health care partner.

The development's plaza and green space will be named Ascension Saint Thomas Landing and will be the site of curated outdoor concerts, wellness events, and much more.

The health care giant wants to open an on-site clinic to make access to care easier for those who live in, work in, and visit downtown Nashville.

The new clinic will be surrounded by two Amazon towers and two apartment buildings.

Nashville Yards will also offer fast-casual dining options, a new AEG concert venue, and a movie theater.

In October 2021 it was announced Orangetheory Fitness, Starbucks, The Urban Juicer and Eatery, Crisp & Green and Pinnacle Bank will set up shop in Amazon Tower 1.

The Nashville Yards development is expected to bring nearly 15,000 jobs with a $2 billion economic impact annually.