Luxury resort Southall to open in September

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Southall luxury resort is preparing to open in September as tourism runs rampant in the mid-state.

In the 1800s, there was a train stop in the Southall community. Now, it’s home to Southall Farm and Inn, where construction is full steam ahead.

Farm manager Sarah Edmonds said they're taking the farm-to-table experience to new heights.

"So, we have a bunch of heirloom variety of birds; my favorite is the Cuckoo Marans from the 1800s in France, and it lays a dark brown, chocolate-colored egg," Edmonds said.

Guests who stay at the cottages or the inn can learn about sustainable agriculture.

Southall Cottage rendering from Southall

"This is the kitchen gardens," Edmonds said. "It’s a series of 5 terrace gardens that are made from limestone from the farm that’s been hand-hewn to build up the beds."

Guests can also get a close look at the vegetables they will eat for dinner.

"I do also love intercropping,” Edmonds said. “Vegetables and edible flowers and herbs."

In addition, they also have a spa, event center, and walking trails.

A pond is named Lake Mishkin after the resort's founder.

“And it is the lifeblood of the farm and our resort, so all the water from all over the environment gets directed to this pond, and then we irrigate our whole farm and landscaping out of it," Senior Vice President of Leasing and Development Craige Hoover said.

Hoover said they're bringing jobs to the area, and they're still hiring.

"I want to show the community, and the world, what we’ve been working on these past 5 to 6 years," said Hoover.

Labor Day weekend is their grand opening, so they're accepting bookings now. Prices depend on demand and the time of year.