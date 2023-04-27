Murfreesboro city council gives green light to impact fees

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's an ongoing question in this region on the rise: how to pay for the schools, parks, police and fire services we all need as more people keep moving here?

Murfreesboro city council has decided part of that solution may come in the form of impact fees: money charged to developers to help pay for services that new neighbors will use once they move into newly-built homes.

"They can pay for roads, parks, public safety, fire, police and schools," said Murfreesboro city councilman Shawn Wright. "With impact fees, we can afford to pay for that."

Wright says the impact fees charged to developers in many cases would get passed down to people who purchase the homes they build, but Wright says that strategy would help keep property taxes from being increased even further than they'd need to be without impact fees.

The council has yet to decide how much the impact fees will be.