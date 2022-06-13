New luxury outlet mall coming to Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new premium luxury outlet mall is coming to Nashville.

Nashvillians used to have to go to places like Atlanta and New York for high-end shopping. Now, they can find designer brands like Gucci in Nashville.

Outlet mall shoppers like Anne Derby love a good deal.

“Anywhere there’s a Coach outlet — I’m there,” Derby said.

She bought her purse at a Colorado outlet mall and it was discounted by hundreds of bucks.

“That’s a steal of a deal,” Derby said.

According to the website for Simon’s, the company that owns The Mall at Green Hills, there are plans to build a high-end luxury outlet in Nashville. They won't say exactly where it'll go, but they have similar properties in California and New York.

The outlet is different from Tanger Outlets in Antioch which is under construction. There's also a push to revitalize the Lebanon Outlet Mall in Wilson County.

"If it was closer to downtown it would probably be better because people are here for Broadway usually," Nashville shopper Taylor Loring said. "I know 5th and Broadway has some new stores out that way, so something close to that would probably be good."

Loring said it's interesting that outlet malls are making a comeback. With inflation and rising prices, people want good brands at a discount.

"I do — especially with online shopping and everything right now — I think that’s been the direction that people are going, so for outlet malls to be coming back, I think that’s pretty interesting for the economy," Loring said.

The new luxury outlet is scheduled to start construction in 2023.