Nolensville exploring possible regulations for short-term rentals

NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nolensville is on the rise and that's bringing more short-term rentals to the area, which are currently unregulated.

The town does not have any rules about short-term rentals and some residents are expressing they want that to change. Town Manager Victor Lay received an email recently from a concerned resident.

"This individual was looking for some type of restrictions to keep houses in neighborhoods from becoming party central," Victor Lay said.

At this time, the short-term rentals in town are not bothering anyone, according to the town manager.

"None of us have had any complaints, so we are not reacting to something that has been occurring that has created some type of detriment. We are taking a proactive look to see if there is any legislation we should adopt or modified legislation we should adopt or if it's a nonissue and we should leave it alone," Lay said.

For now, the town manager is researching what state law says municipalities can do when it comes to Airbnbs, for example. He is also looking at how town zoning ordinances could come into play.

"I'll also look and see what Nashville did to get a general overview of how cities and towns around the area are doing it," he said.

Some commissioners aren't sure the short-term rentals in town need long-term laws.

"I just don't necessarily think we're going to get that many Airbnbs this far away from downtown Nashville that are going to turn into bachelorette central or anything," Lisa Garramone said at the town commission work session on Monday.

Regardless, Lay is still planning to research how other communities have dealt with these rentals. He expects a discussion at June's Town Commission Work Session if not sooner.