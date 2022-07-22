Proposed 260-unit apartment community in Spring Hill

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WTVF) — A proposed mixed-use development in Spring Hill would bring more than 260 apartments and commercial space to the community on the Maury County side of the line.

"Right in the middle we’re hoping to have a big open lawn with a dog park, that is going to be open to the public, we want some amount of trails, walking space, open space, that is not just for the residents and tenants and commercial people at the properties itself but really to serve as a neighborhood hub for everybody to come gather, walk their dog, play, meet some people, get a coffee," Pentagon Holdings developer Andy Zhu said.

Zhu said they're in talks with the city on putting a traffic light at Derryberry Lane and Port Royal Road. Neighbor Sally Babiak is worried about traffic in the mornings and evenings.

"Traffic it’s not bad in the afternoon, but boy, when you get people out there that want to go fast, they go fast," Babiak said.

Elizabeth Payne is a realtor who lives nearby. She supports the proposed development. "Infrastructure is always a problem in Middle Tennessee with all of the growth that we’ve had,” Payne said. “However, density and housing is what helps with that traffic congestion problem that we have and with this development, we’re right on the corner of 65, that’s perfect. That’s where you want your high density to be."

WTVF Proposed development



In addition, she said it would allow more workers to live and play in Spring Hill.

"We need a place for our entry-level workers so they can afford to live here, and they don’t have to live on the outskirts, especially now that gas prices are so high — that’s critically important," Payne said.

More people are moving to Spring Hill every year, according to the Chamber of Commerce executive director Rebecca Melton said.

"With some of the recent announcements with the increase of the labor demand, and some of our industries here, we definitely have a shortage of housing," Melton said.

The next planning commission meeting on the proposed project is in August.

"We are hoping for a favorable approval obviously, these things always take time," Zhu said.

In addition, other large-scale developments are coming to fruition nearby. June Lake aims to bring thousands of homes to the area, and Kedron Square is a large-scale development as well.