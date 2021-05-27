Realtor rents Gladeville mobile home for $1,200 as housing market booms

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — As the housing market runs rampant, rural communities in parts of Wilson County are starting to take off.

Luke Blackwell with Blackwell Realty and Auction said the urban sprawl is happening now.

"I mean we’re going to see some revenge spending this year. At the end of the day, real estate follows jobs, and it follows interest rates, and all the jobs seem to be moving here, Texas, and Florida."

Blackwell bought a mobile home as an investment property in Gladeville and fixed it up. He posted it online for rent at $1,200 a month, and he found a tenant in 3 days after getting 12 applications.

“For me as an investor, I can haul it off. The trailer’s not really worth anything, it’s more like the land," Blackwell said.

With places like nearby Mt. Juliet busting at the seams, developers are moving to rural America to build homes. Nearby, Amazon has a site, and other companies are moving to the Gladeville area.

"The market always tells you, there’s a lot changing,” Blackwell said, “But 109 out here is getting developed quite a bit, apartments going in, and a super Publix going in on 109 too. A lot of amenities moving out this direction, this was kind of the countryside of Mt. Juliet, and now its people are piling in.”

Luke said as a real estate agent there are not many homes for sale, so flipping mobile homes has been a money-maker for him. At the Gladeville Road property, he put in a new HVAC system, new floors, new paint, and fixed the roof.

Blackwell said, "I own one on Central Pike over there too for $1,150 a month on 3.5 acres I rented last year, and probably right now I could get $1,400.”

In the coming years, the Gladeville community will likely look a lot different.