Renovations Completed At Rosebank Elementary

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Metro Schools celebrated the renovation of Rosebank Elementary School with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Built in 1954, the school kicked off renovation about two years ago after receiving six-million dollars from Metro Council.

With plans to become a STEAM-accredited school, new updates put emphasis on integrated technology and biological sciences.

Rosebank's principal highlighted some of the additions.

"[It] will include an expansion of our gardens and orchards that will occupy the hill in the back. You will see hydroponics and composting. There will be lots of hands on activities for students and families in that area," said Kellee Akers.

The school serves students in grades pre-K through fourth grade.