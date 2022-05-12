Rutherford County property values skyrocket by average of 44%

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Residents in Rutherford County began receiving their new property tax valuations this month. On average, the appraised value of properties in the county skyrocketed by about 44%.

View a heat map of the medial percent change in appraised value from 2018 to 2022 here.

Per state law, property values must be reassessed every four years. A Certified Tax Rate must then be set after each mass reappraisal. The goal is to prevent local governments from realizing a windfall in tax revenues as a result of the reappraisals.

The Property Assessors Office began mailing out assessment change notices to property owners this month. The appeals process for the assessment changes will begin on June 1. For more information on the appeals process, visit the Property Assessors Office website.