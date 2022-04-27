Watch
NewsOn The Rise

Actions

Study: Out-of-towners moving to Nashville have nearly 30% higher budget than local buyers

Biggest gap among the cities in study
Buying a home in Music City is going to cost you, in fact, Zillow reports the typical home value of homes in Nashville is now a little over $428,000.
Buyers struggle to compete in Nashville's tough real estate market
Posted at 7:40 AM, Apr 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-27 08:47:11-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Buying a home in Music City is going to cost you, in fact, Zillow reports the typical home value of homes in Nashville is now a little over $428,000.

Even if you have the money, it’s hard for locals to compete with people moving in from out of state.

A study from Redfin revealed in 2021 the average out-of-towner moving to Nashville had $736,900 to spend on a home, 28.5% higher than the $573,400 average budget for local buyers. That’s the biggest gap among the cities included in their analysis.

This means the influx of out-of-towners with big budgets is contributing to the rise in home prices, pricing out many locals.

The study found Nashville home prices remain lower than many expensive coastal cities but were up 22.6% in December 2021 from the year before, forcing many Nashvillians to continue renting.

A Nashville Redfin agent said it’s hard for locals to compete right now, and it can be devastating for first-time buyers who aren’t able to offset high prices by selling a home before they buy a new one.

The agent says since there’s no state income tax and with more companies allowing employees to work from home, don’t expect this trend of out-of-towners moving to Music City to slow down anytime soon.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap