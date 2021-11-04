Tech Council trying to attract out-of-state tech workers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In this city on the rise, there's a big push to bring in tech workers to Nashville.

The Greater Nashville Technology Council says it has a goal to double the number of tech workers in Nashville in just four years — to a total of 92,000 workers.

To help get there, several companies are backing ad buys in six major cities across the country: Los Angeles, San Francisco, Boston, Chicago, and Washington, D.C.

So what could get a tech worker in one of those cities to move here? The tech council says it's all about perspective; even as home prices and traffic here has skyrocketed, Tech Council CEO Brian Moyer says he knows it's even worse in those other cities.

"This is an easy place to recruit people to, so they don't have to negotiate heavily to get people here," said Moyer. "They want to come here."

David Zilberman is one of the tech council's success stories. He moved from the bay area last year, to launch, GraphiteRx, a health care startup in Nashville.

"People are genuinely friendly," Zilberman said. "I think we've been to 3-4 concerts we've gone to some small, some large ones, it's just a great energy."

While the tech council says they're also focusing on making sure lifelong Tennesseans get tech jobs, they say they're happy to use a little coastal perspective to get eyes on a new Tech City in Music City.