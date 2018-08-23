The Burger Scene Is Booming

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The burger scene in Middle Tennessee is booming, and with Nashville being an "it" city that's on the rise, nationally known burger joints have been moving to town.

Shake Shack is opening on August 23 at the Hill Center in Green Hills. Two Hugh-Baby's restaurants have opened on West End and Charlotte Pike. Hopdoddy's from Austin, Texas opened in Hillsboro Village this year, and the list goes on!

Two brothers who grew up here turned their food truck into a full blown restaurant this year. So far, business is booming at Brothers' Burger Joint in Berry Hill.

"A burger is a blank pallet that you can make anything on," Cole James said.

It seems like in the past couple years, multiple burger restaurants have opened their doors.

"Burgers are delicious, so it's okay," Jeremiah James said. "We don't mind at all."

The owners of Brothers' Burger Joint said they're willing to open a second restaurant. Right now, they want to buy more property in Berry Hill for parking, since their spot has been so successful. They'll celebrate their one year anniversary in September.

Customers seem to love the burger boom.

"It's amazing," Dalton Lane said. "I honestly feel like I'm in flavor town right now, so this is great."

Even with a ton of burger parlors popping up, they stay busy. Owners of burger joints said people always want more burgers.

The burger trend could be an indicator that development isn't slowing down any time soon.

