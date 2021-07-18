Tiny house hotel Ironwood Grove opening in East Nashville on Riverside Drive

EAST NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Being small is helping a new hotel in East Nashville stand out.

Tiny house hotel Ironwood Grove is celebrating a soft opening this month at its location on Riverside Drive and Rosebank Avenue.

"We're definitely the first in Nashville," said owner Erin Wolff. "There are some similar concepts around the country, but we're 100% the first of this kind unique space in Nashville."

The micro-hotel is comprised of six individual structures between 250-350 square feet.

Each custom tiny studio sleeps either two or four people. The spaces include a full bathroom, kitchenette or full kitchen and an assortment of products made locally.

Stocking local goods is Wolff's way of saying thank you to East Nashville for choosing to welcome her new venture.

"We are creating a mini residential experience and providing unique spaces that are adding to the character, the cool and hipness here in East Nashville. I think we're adding to the neighborhood opposed to commercializing it," Wolff said.

The suites themselves are two years in the making. The pandemic delayed Ironwood Grove from opening sooner. In the future, the hotel may host community events on the grounds.

"Our community space here is set up as a mini venue, and so we're hopeful to do up-and-coming songwriters rounds, acoustic shows, something the community can enjoy," she said.

A stay in one of the suites starts at $220.

Nashville is expected to add more than 2,000 new hotel rooms in 2021.