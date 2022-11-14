What happened to the pink building on West End? It's being replaced

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Yet another high rise is coming to Nashville, this time replacing the iconic pink building on West End: Emma's Flowers and Gifts.

The building started being demolished last week and in its place will be a 27 story glass mixed use development.

Joy's Flowers and Rotier's Restaurant were also recently torn down.

The pink building is a recognizable landmark of West End, as it originally opened back in 1938.

The building itself was sold just last year. As for what's next is something that is becoming more and more common in our city's skyline.

The building will be called "The Sinclair" and was approved last December. On the ground level, there will be shops and restaurants. The building will also include 375 residential units.

It is unclear when the new building will open.

We do know that pieces of Emma's Flowers and Gifts will live on. The business held an auction selling off things like chandeliers and more.