On this Labor Day, we talked to AT&T workers who are marking 18 days on strike. Is the end in sight?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For most people, Labor Day marks the unofficial last day of summer. A day to take a break from work and relax.

On this Labor Day, thousands of AT&T workers across the southeast did not report to the office. That's not because they had the holiday off. They are on strike for the third week in a row.

Communications Workers of America who work for AT&T Southeast walked off the job on August 16. The union represents 17,000 workers in 9 states. It has been bargaining a new contract with AT&T since late June.

"The last contract had a pandemic... where people were told to stay home, shelter in place, go to school, work from home. Our members took care of business out there in the field," Josh Foster said.

Technician Josh Foster is the president of CWA Local 3808. He says they are protesting unfair labor practices. At the top of their wish list are higher wages, better insurance, and a stronger work-life balance for everyone employed.

"Anytime I think of Local 3808, anytime I think of CWA District 3, my heart swells with pride," Foster said.

With local AT&T workers on strike, getting service set up and problems repaired is becoming a waiting game.

This is the longest strike in 20 years for CWA Local 3808.

"Be patient. I know that's really hard. We're having to be patient out here on the lines. We want to be back to work. We want to be out there with our customers. We want to show them exactly what they're missing," Foster said.

On Friday, AT&T sent a letter to employees explaining where things stand. In it, they explained that even with a federal mediator involved there has not been much progress made at the negotiating table. Contingency plans are supposedly keeping things up and running. However, NewsChannel 5 is hearing from customers experiencing delays.

"Everybody is affected by what we do. Whether it's a cellphone, landline, whether it's your internet, streaming, or video games. Everybody loves those things and we love providing it," Foster said.

According to AT&T, it has reached 14 labor agreements since 2022, including three this year.

If you are in Middle Tennessee and this strike is impacting your service, email me at Hannah.McDonald@NewsChannel5.com.