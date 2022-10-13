Watch Now
22-year-old woman killed during Wednesday night storms in Williamson County

Posted at 8:59 AM, Oct 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-13 10:15:33-04

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 22-year-old was killed as strong storms passed over the region on Wednesday night.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the woman was driving on Old Natchez Trace when a large tree fell from the side of the road on top of her vehicle, killing her. She has been identified as Laurel Flaherty from Pembroke, Massachusetts.

Fairview was hit particularly hard by the storms. A gas station canopy at Jingo Market collapsed from the strong winds.

Thousands of homes in the Middle Tennessee area lost power, but most have been restored as of Thursday morning.

