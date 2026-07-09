One Lawrence Co. city to vote on data center, another tries to ban facilities altogether

LAWRENCE CO., Tenn. (WTVF) — The City of St. Joseph in Lawrence County is spearheading an effort to ban data centers in city limits. The Board of Commissioners heard a first reading of this ordinance this week.

The city has less than 1,000 residents, and says the demand on water, electricity, and roads to support a data center far exceeds what St. Joseph was built for.

"The action follows credible information that multiple data center projects are being discussed in parts of Lawrence County, including one rumored in southern Lawrence County," the city said on social media. "While the potential project in southern Lawrence County is outside St. Joseph’s corporate limits, city leaders said St. Joseph is acting now, before any application is filed inside the city, to protect its water, roads, utilities, public safety resources, and rural way of life."

This comes as the Lawrenceburg Planning Commission will vote on permits for the Scalepoint TN data processing center on Thursday. If approved, it would be built on Flatwoods Road.

NewsChannel 5 has tried to get answers on the project for months, but requests have gone unanswered. Watch Rhori Johnston's most report here.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Megan. Scarano@NewsChannel5.com