One man in custody for THP trooper involved shooting, another still on the run

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After a more than 24 hour manhunt, one of the suspects wanted for shooting a state trooper in Cookeville has been captured.

Officials were able to arrest Braze Rucker, but the Tennessee Blue Alert from the TBI is not over because they are still working to identify the second suspect in this case.

The THP shared video of Troopers from Kentucky and Tennessee taking Rucker into the Hopskinsville Police Department.

29-year-old Rucker was found and arrested by Kentucky State Police in Princeton, Kentucky, which is North of Hopkinsville and about two hours away from where the suspects' car was recovered by law enforcement in Gallatin, Tennessee.

THP Trooper Adam Cothron's handcuffs were used in the arrest.

Trooper Cothron was shot and injured while doing a traffic stop on I-40 East in Cookeville. Rucker was in the passenger seat of the car. The driver has still not been identified.

Law enforcement across the state and the country aided in the manhunt.

The hunt for the second suspect continues, the THP and TBI said he is a Black man with face tattoos and they are working to identify him.

As for how Trooper Cothron is doing, Colonel Matt Perry provided an update last night

"Trooper Cothron is alert and is in good spirits today, which is exactly what we would expect from the Trooper we know and love. Please keep him, his family, loved ones, and coworkers in your thoughts and prayers during this time," said Colonel Perry.

If you know anything about the second suspect involved, call 1-800-TBI-FIND. He is expected to be armed and dangerous, so do not approach him, and call law enforcement immediately.

