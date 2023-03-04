Watch Now
One suspect arrested, another wanted by Metro police for deadly 2022 shooting

Metro police
De'Tynn Smith, 19
Posted at 10:36 PM, Mar 03, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police are asking for help locating the third suspect of a deadly April 2022 shooting.

De'Tynn Smith, 19, is charged with first degree murder, attempted first degree murder, aggravated robbery and possession of a gun during the commission of a felony, all based on a grand jury indictment.

The charges stem from an incident on April 1, 2022 where Tywane Miller was shot and killed in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven at the intersection of Gallatin Avenue and Maxwell Avenue, says Metro police. The suspects in that shooting then carjacked a man on I-40.

Metro police detectives arrested a second suspect in the shooting Thursday, identified as 31-year-old Deshawn L. Smith. He has been charged with first degree murder and aggravated robbery. The first suspect arrested in this case, 31-year-old Michael Clay, was charged September 2022.

Anyone with information about De'Tynn Smith's location should call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

