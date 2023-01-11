One Tank Trips: Historical gems to explore on a long weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The holidays may be over, but many of you have a three-day weekend ahead. So, what better time to bring back One Tank Trips?

The MLK Day holiday is a perfect time to hit the road and visit some of Tennessee's best sites on the U.S. Civil Rights Trail.

Nashville

Nashville was critical to the civil rights movement. Historian David Ewing says your first stop is a no-brainer: the civil rights room in the downtown public library on the second floor.

"[The room] is really the closest thing we have to a civil rights museum," Ewing said. "It opened shortly after the library opened twenty years ago and it has videos and photographs, a history timeline and a mock lunch counter, quotes of Dr. King, and it's really a must-see."

Park at the library, and after leaving, walk down Commerce Street to Rep. John Lewis Way to see a new, five-story mural that commemorates Nashville's civil rights heroes. Continue up the street to peek inside the Woolworth building where Rep. Lewis helped lead lunch counter sit-ins.

Beyond that, you can also take a walk in the park at the new Diane Nash Plaza.

"Diane Nash famously confronted the mayor of Nashville, Ben West, and spoke truth to power," said Ewing. "She asked him that day, 'was segregation at the lunch counters, right?' And he said, 'no' — and that's when the four lunch counters on John Lewis Way decided to finally let African Americans dine there."

Head back toward downtown for the National Museum of African American Music (NMAAM) at Fifth + Broadway, which is open every day except Monday.

Memphis

If you are able to plan an overnight trip, Memphis is another key city in the civil rights movement.

Two churches are on the Tennessee Civil Rights Trail: Clayborn Temple, which served as headquarters for the historic 1968 Memphis sanitation workers' strike, and the Mason Temple Church of God in Christ. Mason Temple was the site of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s famous "Mountaintop" speech.

The National Civil Rights Museum is a staple in the Civil Rights Trail. Located at the Lorraine Motel where Dr. King was assassinated, it displays exhibits from 1619 to 2000.

You can't talk Memphis without bringing up Beale Street. For over 150 years, the historic district has hosted legendary musicians like B.B. King, Louis Armstrong, Muddy Waters, and many more.

