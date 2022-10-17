One Tank Trips: You don't have to go far to shake up fall break

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's fall break season, which means your family may have a little extra time on their hands!

Traffic Anchor Rebecca Schleicher highlights trips to discover new places that you can reach with just one tank of gas one-way.*

Check back frequently as we add more locations.

East Tennessee

You can't talk fall trips without the Great Smoky Mountains, about 200 miles east of Nashville. The area experiences peak fall colors mid to late October.

Experts say beyond the beauty of the national park, a new attraction called Anakeesta will help keep things fresh. The nature-immersive theme park also boasts a treetop skywalk and ziplining tour.

In Knoxville, visit Rocky Top for a UT Vols football game — or rock climb and adventure at the Obed Wild and Scenic River. Before you get there, take the family on a tour of the historic Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary... perfect for spooky season. "Especially if you're into more of a haunted exploration that was for the hardest criminals in the state and they have turned it into an amazing destination where you can go tour the prison," said Amanda Murphy with the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development. "It's often a former prison guard giving the tour and then you can go have lunch and have some barbecue at the warden's table."

Middle Tennessee

Just a short drive from Middle Tennessee, South Cumberland State Park offers excellent hiking for all levels. You can also hit a trail that brings you to waterfalls.

Take in the fall colors close to home at several state parks located in the midstate. Colorblind viewfinders are available at Radnor State Park, where people who are colorblind are able to see the fall foliage.

The Natchez Trace Parkway is a 444-mile drive from Natchez, Mississippi to Nashville. The historic route will take you through charming towns like Leiper's Fork and downtown Franklin.

*Mileage calculated from Nashville. On average, vehicles can travel 200 to 400 miles on a full tank of gas. Variables include miles per gallon on your vehicle, gas tank volume, and whether you're driving on a highway or in a city. You can calculate your vehicle's fuel economy at fueleconomy.gov .