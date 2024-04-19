One woman's healing journey now includes homeownership

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Three women who’ve overcome challenging times are now homeowners with the help of a local non-profit.

Home is where the heart is, and for Kim Stevens, her heart has changed a lot. "I went through you know struggles in my life, but by the grace of God, I was able to find Thistle Farms," Stevens said.

The non-profit helps women recover from sex trafficking, prostitution, and addiction. And now, they've helped Kim and two other survivors find a path to homeownership. "I don’t have the words to express my gratitude, and how I’m feeling right now, my feelings are just all over the place," Stevens said.

She showed us around her new house before the ribbon cutting for the event. Stevens said, “This is my closet that California closets designed for me,” Stevens said.

For Kim, it's surreal. “I couldn’t even see that far, I did not know what God had planned for me," Stevens said, "But all I had to do was sit still, and just do the next right thing, and here we are.”

According to CEO Tasha Kennard, this project was years in the making. “It’s really taken a village of support because of all the obstacles that are in front of many of us here in Nashville right now, and being able to find a safe affordable place, and community to live in," Kennard said.

The financing is complicated, but Kennard said they were able to get their mortgages for under $2,000 monthly. “They’re investing in themselves today, but they are also investing in generations to come," Kennard said.

Sometimes, women like Kim encounter barriers to homeownership because of the problems in their past. But now that it's behind them, they can fully focus on their future. "It’s just the beginning, and I wouldn’t trade my life for anything in the world," Stevens said.

High rental costs and mortgage rates made this tough so the non-profit worked with Affordable Housing Resources and Metro Nashville's Barnes Housing Trust Fund to make it happen.