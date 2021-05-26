Open containers to be allowed in downtown Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — New legislation will soon allow open alcohol containers in downtown Clarksville during certain days and hours. It's an effort to attract more people to the city on the rise.

According to the bill, filed by Representative Jason Hodges and Senator Bill Powers, the city can now designate times to allow open alcohol containers outdoors.

Roads would also be shut down on certain streets during these hours, including College Street, Strawberry Alley and Franklin Street, and portions of Riverside Drive and Kraft Street neighboring the Riverwalk.

Austin Peay alumni and married couple Dustyn and Kristen Brewer opened Kings Bluff Brewery a few years ago. They say they're excited for the change and what it means for the growth of downtown Clarksville.

"That’s what people want to do, float to different places enjoy different beer and establishments and vibes," said Dustyn.

Dustyn has lived in Clarksville for almost two decades. Although there have been concerns over the years about parking and safety, Dustyn believes the good will outweigh the bad.

"We're now seeing the blending of the community with the downtown," Dustyn said, "it's been a while since we had cohesive downtown area and putting things in place so people can float, becomes more of metropolitan area...After speaking with David Hodges who co-signed the bill he’s adamant that they will go through with making defining security measures as possible to keep it safe and family-oriented."

This is still a work in progress. As of now, there are no hours that have been implemented for Clarksville's open container law.

Those will be established by the city in the upcoming months.